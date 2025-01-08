Cross-Border Tensions: Political Assassination in Bangkok

A Thai national has been arrested in Cambodia for allegedly assassinating a former Cambodian opposition politician in Bangkok. The suspect, identified as Ekkalak Pheanoi, reportedly fled to Cambodia after shooting Lim Kimya. Cambodian police apprehended him in Battambong province on Wednesday and plan to deport him back to Thailand.

The incident involved Lim Kimya, formerly with the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, who was shot near Bangkok's bustling Khaosan Road. Initial investigations by the Bangkok police suggest the shooting was a contracted act. Network footage captured the gunman leaving the scene on a motorbike after firing three shots.

The Cambodia National Rescue Party has condemned the murder, describing it as a grave political assassination. This incident underscores ongoing tensions, as Cambodia continues to face criticism for suppressing opposition voices and using judicial systems against political adversaries.

