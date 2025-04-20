Chinese Executive Arrested Amid Bangkok Building Collapse Scandal

A Chinese executive has been arrested in connection with the collapse of a 30-storey office building in Bangkok, which resulted in dozens of fatalities during a recent earthquake. Authorities apprehended the suspect, Zhang Chuanling, as part of an investigation into alleged illegal business operations, according to reports in local media.

The collapse of the State Audit Office headquarters in Bangkok's Chatuchak district occurred after a significant earthquake in Myanmar on March 28. The arrest is part of an ongoing search for four individuals, including three Thai nationals. They are accused of serving as proxy shareholders for a Chinese construction firm, violating the Foreign Business Act.

Investigations are focusing on potential breaches of legal and industrial standards, including whether construction materials satisfied regulatory requirements. Financial records suggest possible corrupt practices linked to government contracts, raising concerns about the integrity of the construction venture, which was a joint effort involving Chinese and Thai firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)