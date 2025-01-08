Poland's Presidential Battle: A Political Crossroads

In a pivotal political moment, Poland's parliament announced the presidential election date for May 18, with a runoff planned for June 1 if necessary. This election is seen as critical in determining whether the pro-European Union leadership of Prime Minister Donald Tusk will find an ally in the presidential office, amid challenging circumstances for both Poland and Europe.

Outgoing President Andrzej Duda, currently in opposition with the government, will conclude his second term in August, unable to run again according to constitutional limits. Stepping into the race, Szymon Holownia, speaker of the Sejm and representative of the Poland 2050 party, has announced his candidacy with an early campaign launch meant to ensure ample preparation time.

The opposition is heated with Civic Coalition nominating Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and Law and Justice backing historian Karol Nawrocki, who has faced controversy over alleged past associations. Additionally, the far-right Konfederacja party nominates Slawomir Mentzen, adding further complexity to the election battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)