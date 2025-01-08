Left Menu

Battle for Milkipur: A High-Stakes Political Showdown

The BJP and Samajwadi Party are intensifying their campaigns for the Milkipur bypoll, an influential contest set to occur on February 5. Following a notable defeat in Faizabad, BJP hopes to reclaim the seat, while SP remains determined to maintain its hold. The outcome will reveal crucial voter tendencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has deployed numerous leaders under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership to aggressively campaign in the Milkipur Assembly segment, part of Ayodhya's Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, following a setback to the Samajwadi Party in last year's elections.

The SP, under Akhilesh Yadav, is confident in its chances of victory in this significant electoral contest.

The Election Commission has announced that the Milkipur bypoll will occur on February 5, with results declared on February 10, amidst heightened political tension in a district central to BJP's Hindutva narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

