Battle for Milkipur: A High-Stakes Political Showdown

The BJP has deployed numerous leaders under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership to aggressively campaign in the Milkipur Assembly segment, part of Ayodhya's Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, following a setback to the Samajwadi Party in last year's elections.

The SP, under Akhilesh Yadav, is confident in its chances of victory in this significant electoral contest.

The Election Commission has announced that the Milkipur bypoll will occur on February 5, with results declared on February 10, amidst heightened political tension in a district central to BJP's Hindutva narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)