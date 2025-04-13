Left Menu

Adityanath's Critique: Opposition's Silence on Waqf Bill Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the opposition for inciting violence after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage. He highlighted the murder of three Hindus in West Bengal, attacked Congress for its alleged neglect of Dalits, and reiterated BJP's commitment to protect them and uphold the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on opposition parties on Sunday, accusing them of inciting violence following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Adityanath reacted sharply to the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three Hindus were reportedly killed.

Highlighting the plight of Dalits, Adityanath emphasized that those suffering are the disadvantaged who stand to benefit most from land reforms. He criticized the extensive occupation of land under the guise of Waqf and denounced the opposition's silence on the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Adityanath further accused Congress of undermining Dalit icons such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, claiming that attempts to honor him were obstructed. He pledged BJP's commitment to defending the rights of the deprived and emphasized ongoing efforts to promote welfare schemes for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

