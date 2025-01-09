Maduro: Beyond the Brink of Power

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is weathering an unprecedented level of international backlash in his 12-year tenure, amid accusations of election fraud and repression of opponents.

Despite challenges ranging from economic collapse to criminal investigations, Maduro is set to begin a third term, faced with a fractured democracy and escalating tensions.

Maduro's journey from student activist to embattled leader marks a complex narrative in the annals of Latin American politics, as hopes for democratic restoration remain persistent among his opposers.

