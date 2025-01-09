Left Menu

Maduro: Beyond the Brink of Power

Nicolás Maduro, facing global condemnation and allegations of electoral fraud, has relied on security forces to maintain his grip on Venezuela's presidency. Despite soaring inflation and international investigations, he continues to consolidate power, while opposition forces remain hopeful of change amidst the turmoil.

Caracas | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:35 IST
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is weathering an unprecedented level of international backlash in his 12-year tenure, amid accusations of election fraud and repression of opponents.

Despite challenges ranging from economic collapse to criminal investigations, Maduro is set to begin a third term, faced with a fractured democracy and escalating tensions.

Maduro's journey from student activist to embattled leader marks a complex narrative in the annals of Latin American politics, as hopes for democratic restoration remain persistent among his opposers.

