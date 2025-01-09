Greenland Grapples with U.S. Interest Under Trump's Persistent Pursuit

The prospect of U.S. involvement in Greenland, reignited by President-elect Donald Trump, has stirred varied sentiments across the island. While some Greenlanders welcome the attention, others are adamant that the territory is not for sale.

Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Greenland, hinting at potential military or economic measures to secure U.S. influence. This stance comes as his son, Donald Trump Jr., makes a private visit to the region.

Locals express differing opinions. Some citizens appreciate the notion of partnering with a powerful nation, while others, alongside Prime Minister Mute Egede, stress Greenland's pursuit of full independence from Denmark.

