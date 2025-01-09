Blinken Rejects Trump's Greenland Ambitions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken rebuffed President-elect Donald Trump's aspirations to take over Greenland, labeling it as an impractical endeavor. Speaking in Paris, Blinken emphasized the importance of working with allies instead of pursuing actions that could alienate them.

Trump, persistent in his vision for Greenland's strategic value, had previously suggested using force or economic action to secure control. However, Denmark maintains that while Greenland could pursue independence, it is not poised to become part of the U.S.

Despite Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede firmly stating the island is not for sale, Trump has signaled a foreign policy approach that disregards diplomatic conventions. The Biden administration, meanwhile, is focusing on other national security priorities, distancing itself from Trump's proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)