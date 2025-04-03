Interim Bail for Law Exams: Relief for Mahesh Raut in Elgar Parishad Case

On Thursday, a special NIA court granted interim bail to Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to allow him to attend his law degree exams scheduled from April 20 to May 16.

Arrested in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the case, Raut is currently detained at Taloja Jail. Special Judge Chakor Bhaviskar authorized Raut's release on a personal recognition bond of Rs 50,000, along with an equal surety, to appear for his LLB second semester exams in Mumbai.

The court stipulated that Raut provide proof of residence during this period and maintain contact through an active mobile number with jail authorities and the investigating agency. Raut must surrender to jail authorities immediately after his examinations conclude, the court ordered. The case, linked to provocations from the Elgar Parishad event in 2017, was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)