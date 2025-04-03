Interim Bail for Law Exams: Relief for Mahesh Raut in Elgar Parishad Case
Mahesh Raut, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, has been granted interim bail by a special NIA court to attend his law degree exams between April 20 and May 16. Raut, arrested in 2018, will be under police escort for certain exams and is required to surrender afterward.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, a special NIA court granted interim bail to Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to allow him to attend his law degree exams scheduled from April 20 to May 16.
Arrested in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the case, Raut is currently detained at Taloja Jail. Special Judge Chakor Bhaviskar authorized Raut's release on a personal recognition bond of Rs 50,000, along with an equal surety, to appear for his LLB second semester exams in Mumbai.
The court stipulated that Raut provide proof of residence during this period and maintain contact through an active mobile number with jail authorities and the investigating agency. Raut must surrender to jail authorities immediately after his examinations conclude, the court ordered. The case, linked to provocations from the Elgar Parishad event in 2017, was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Four office-goers killed as vehicle carrying them catches fire in Pune: Police.
Tragic Blaze: Four Lives Lost in Pune Vehicle Fire
Tragedy in Pune: Minibus Fire Claims Four Lives, Another Blaze Erupts at Wanwadi
Tragedy Strikes: Fire in Company Vehicle Claims Four Lives Near Pune
Gera Developments Expands ChildCentric® Homes to West Pune with 'Joy on the Treetops'