Left Menu

Interim Bail for Law Exams: Relief for Mahesh Raut in Elgar Parishad Case

Mahesh Raut, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, has been granted interim bail by a special NIA court to attend his law degree exams between April 20 and May 16. Raut, arrested in 2018, will be under police escort for certain exams and is required to surrender afterward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:56 IST
Interim Bail for Law Exams: Relief for Mahesh Raut in Elgar Parishad Case
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a special NIA court granted interim bail to Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to allow him to attend his law degree exams scheduled from April 20 to May 16.

Arrested in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the case, Raut is currently detained at Taloja Jail. Special Judge Chakor Bhaviskar authorized Raut's release on a personal recognition bond of Rs 50,000, along with an equal surety, to appear for his LLB second semester exams in Mumbai.

The court stipulated that Raut provide proof of residence during this period and maintain contact through an active mobile number with jail authorities and the investigating agency. Raut must surrender to jail authorities immediately after his examinations conclude, the court ordered. The case, linked to provocations from the Elgar Parishad event in 2017, was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025