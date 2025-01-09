Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation
Justice Samuel Alito communicated with Donald Trump to recommend former law clerk William Levi for a government role. The conversation did not involve Trump's legal issues, which include an ongoing case about presidential immunity related to criminal charges and sentencing in New York.
Conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recently engaged in a phone call with Donald Trump. The discussion centered on recommending a former law clerk, William Levi, for a government position.
Justice Alito emphasized that the conversation strictly pertained to Levi's qualifications, without delving into other matters, including Trump's legal challenges.
The call occurred amid Trump's ongoing legal battles, notably his request to the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a New York court case involving alleged hush money payments.
