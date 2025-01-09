Left Menu

Political Titans Prepare for Delhi Showdown: Strategies Under Scrutiny

Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need for AAP, Congress, and other parties to strategize against BJP in Delhi elections. He highlights AAP's previous wins and reports Farooq Abdullah's broader view of alliances. Key dates for nominations and voting are given as parties strategize for the pivotal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:52 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political discourse ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called upon the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and other political entities to craft strategic plans against the BJP. Addressing reporters, Abdullah remarked that although his party isn't directly involved in the contest, it is imperative for the local parties to devise effective strategies.

Abdullah noted AAP's overwhelming success in past Delhi elections, winning the previous two state assembly polls. He expressed a need for patience awaiting Delhi's electorate decision, while former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah highlighted the alliance's broader objectives beyond election battles, focusing on national unity and combating widespread animosity.

The single-phase Delhi assembly elections are slated for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. Candidates must file nominations by January 17, with scrutiny on January 18, and have until January 20 to withdraw. Historically, Congress has faced defeats, losing to AAP, who claimed a landslide victory in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

