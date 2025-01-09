Venezuelan Opposition in Showdown: Protests Ahead of Maduro's Inauguration

Opposition parties in Venezuela are planning nationwide demonstrations on Thursday, aiming to exert pressure on President Nicolas Maduro just one day before his inauguration for a third six-year term.

Both the opposition and the ruling party assert they triumphed in last year's contested presidential election. While Maduro and the electoral authority claim victory, the opposition supports leader Edmundo Gonzalez and presents alleged vote tallies as evidence, garnering international endorsement, including from the United States.

Despite threats of detainment, opposition figure Maria Corina Machado is poised to join the protests in a significant public appearance. Meanwhile, authorities have ramped up military security in Caracas and issued an arrest warrant for Gonzalez, maintaining political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)