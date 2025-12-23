Left Menu

BJP Secures Dominant Victory in Maharashtra Local Elections

The BJP dominated Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, winning a significant number of seats across five divisions. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, emerged strong. However, the Konkan division saw the Shiv Sena outperform the BJP, showcasing local dynamics.

Updated: 23-12-2025 23:39 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the leading political force in Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, claiming a substantial victory with the highest seat count in five of the state's six administrative divisions.

However, the resolute dominance of the BJP was challenged in the Konkan division, where the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena outperformed them. The BJP's stronghold in divisions like Nagpur and Amravati underscored its overwhelming influence.

As the opposition parties strive to counterbalance the BJP's success, Maharashtra prepares for another round of crucial municipal elections, with results eagerly anticipated to shape the state's political landscape further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

