Boundless Horizons: Garcetti's Indian Diplomatic Sojourn

US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, lauds his time in India as 'extraordinary' and highlights the significant India-US relationship. He emphasizes India's role in global peace and stability, touching upon issues like trade ties, global diplomacy, and political changes in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:23 IST
Eric Garcetti
US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, reflected on his tenure, remarking on the profound impact India has had on his career and personal life, calling it the 'most extraordinary' job he has held. Garcetti highlighted the 'endless possibilities' in the India-US relationship.

Garcetti emphasized the importance of fostering peace through strategic alliances, stating that 'rules are the only way to keep peace.' He acknowledged the significance of a cohesive India-US bond in tackling global challenges, like the Ukraine-Russia conflict and strengthening trade ties.

In addressing contemporary political shifts, Garcetti noted challenges faced by global leaders, underscoring a need for stability. On allegations against Gautam Adani and trade deficits, Garcetti stressed the necessity for fair practices, indicating ongoing efforts to reinforce economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

