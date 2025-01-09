Left Menu

Hopes for Statehood: Abdullah's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism that the Union Territory status won't be permanent. He reiterated the central government's promise to restore statehood and urged legislators to understand their roles in the Union Territory assembly while maintaining decorum and addressing public issues.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced his hope that the Union Territory status is only temporary. Speaking on Thursday, Abdullah urged the central government to fulfill its pledge of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In an orientation programme for legislators, Abdullah highlighted the differences between a Union Territory assembly and a state assembly. He called on new legislators to adapt to their roles within this new framework.

Abdullah praised Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for organising the programme, emphasizing its importance for both new and seasoned politicians. He acknowledged his own learning curve and expressed commitment to serving the public despite the challenges of a Union Territory assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

