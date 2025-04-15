Hope for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration Rises

In a significant political development, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced optimism on Tuesday regarding the impending restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, a move he deemed timely.

Reorganized as Union territories post the Article 370 abrogation in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir now stand on the brink of regaining their former status.

Abdullah reiterated the significance of statehood restoration, calling it foundational for addressing losses suffered by the region's people over the past several years.

(With inputs from agencies.)