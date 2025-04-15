Hope for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration Rises
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be restored soon. Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, he believes the right time has come for restoration. Abdullah reaffirmed his commitment to the people during a bridge inauguration in Pulwama district.
In a significant political development, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced optimism on Tuesday regarding the impending restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, a move he deemed timely.
Reorganized as Union territories post the Article 370 abrogation in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir now stand on the brink of regaining their former status.
Abdullah reiterated the significance of statehood restoration, calling it foundational for addressing losses suffered by the region's people over the past several years.
