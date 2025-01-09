Zelenskyy and Austin Urge Continued US Support for Ukraine Amid Incoming Trump Era

In a pressing meeting on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of continued military support for Ukraine from the US, under the upcoming Trump administration. The two leaders warned that withdrawing assistance could lead to increased aggression, chaos, and war.

The US has pledged an additional $500 million in security aid to Ukraine, including missiles, armoured systems, and ammunition. This military package is part of a larger effort to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities as it conducts operations in Russia's Kursk region. Current US assistance leaves a balance of $3.85 billion available for future aid shipments if the next administration chooses to continue them.

As Europe assesses the implications of Trump's win for the NATO alliance, concerns are raised about potential shifts in western foreign policy. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius criticized any aggressive US military actions, reaffirming the significance of international alliances. As geopolitical tensions grow, Zelenskyy noted an imperative to strengthen cooperation among ally nations to address emerging security challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)