Political Tensions Flare Between BJP and AAP Over Voter Allegations

Tensions mounted between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as BJP President J P Nadda accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of insulting voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On Thursday, Nadda made this claim through two video clips, illustrating Kejriwal's remarks as a reflection of his desperation.

Nadda alleged, "In fear of his defeat after looting Delhi and becoming a disaster for the city, Kejriwal resorted to baseless comments against the brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar." He asserted that the people of Delhi would respond to these allegations by voting him out of power.

Earlier, Kejriwal accused the BJP of enrolling voters in his constituency from Bihar and neighboring UP. Nadda's counter included a video of Kejriwal suggesting individuals from Bihar exploit Delhi's healthcare system with minimal personal cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)