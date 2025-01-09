Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Between BJP and AAP Over Voter Allegations

BJP President J P Nadda accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of disparaging voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by suggesting they are fake. He referenced Kejriwal's comments as a desperate move following years of alleged corruption. Kejriwal counterclaims BJP imports voters from these states for electoral gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:45 IST
Political Tensions Flare Between BJP and AAP Over Voter Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions mounted between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as BJP President J P Nadda accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of insulting voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On Thursday, Nadda made this claim through two video clips, illustrating Kejriwal's remarks as a reflection of his desperation.

Nadda alleged, "In fear of his defeat after looting Delhi and becoming a disaster for the city, Kejriwal resorted to baseless comments against the brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar." He asserted that the people of Delhi would respond to these allegations by voting him out of power.

Earlier, Kejriwal accused the BJP of enrolling voters in his constituency from Bihar and neighboring UP. Nadda's counter included a video of Kejriwal suggesting individuals from Bihar exploit Delhi's healthcare system with minimal personal cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025