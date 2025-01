Meloni Defends Musk: Italian PM Backs Billionaire Amid Political Ties Concerns

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni firmly stood behind Elon Musk's expanding engagement in European politics, asserting there was no political interference while negating any discussions on Italy's secure communication deals involving him.

The consideration of SpaceX's Starlink for a crucial contract reflects Italy's strategic need, although it sparked criticism across political circles suspicious of Musk's influence.

Meloni emphasized Italy's priority in ensuring data protection, stressing her country's lack of alternatives, while disregarding fears over Musk's political expressions as threats to democracy.

