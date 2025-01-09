Mass Defection Boosts Shiv Sena Ahead of Civic Polls

In a significant political shift, several hundred functionaries from parties such as the NCP and Congress joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the new members in Thane, citing the move as a strategic advantage for upcoming local elections.

The defection event, held at Anand Ashram, saw participation from districts including Thane, Palghar, and Pune. Shinde used the occasion to emphasize the Mahayuti government's welfare initiatives, which he claims ensured their electoral success and a strong mandate in the previous assembly elections.

Shinde also took the opportunity to criticize opponents, particularly targeting the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. Amid internal party rifts, Shinde reaffirmed the party's commitment to development, especially in rural regions, and called for support from women voters aligned with government welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)