Demanding Answers: TMC's Derek O'Brien Challenges Modi
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien called on Christian leaders to question Prime Minister Modi on issues impacting minorities. Speaking at a Christian event, he criticized the government's actions, urging the community to probe topics like the Waqf Bill, FCRA, and violence against Christians.
In a bold move, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien urged Christian religious leaders to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi with challenging questions regarding minority concerns.
Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, O'Brien alleged that the Modi government was attempting to fracture the country's minority groups through the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
The parliamentarian called for tougher scrutiny of Modi's participation in Christmas celebrations, pressing for community leaders to challenge the government on its policies, including the use of the FCRA and recent instances of violence against Christians.
