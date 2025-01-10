Panamanians Protest to Defend Sovereignty Over Canal

Hundreds of Panamanians took to the streets on Thursday to commemorate a deadly 1964 uprising against U.S. control of the Panama Canal, burning an effigy of President-elect Donald Trump, who has hinted at retaking the vital waterway.

Violence erupted in January 1964 when U.S. forces fired on demonstrators protesting the American presence and control over the canal, resulting in over 20 Panamanian deaths. This incident, remembered annually as 'Martyrs' Day,' is seen as pivotal in transferring control of the canal to Panama in 1999.

Participants voiced defiance against recent statements by Trump suggesting potential military or economic pressure to seize control of the canal. 'The only hands that control the canal are Panamanian,' affirmed Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha.

