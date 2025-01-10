Left Menu

Panamanians Protest to Defend Sovereignty Over Canal

Panamanians commemorated the 1964 uprising against U.S. control of the Panama Canal, marking a day of national remembrance and protest against recent threats by President-elect Donald Trump. The historic uprising, resulting in the death of over 20 Panamanians, led to the Canal's eventual handover in 1999.

10-01-2025
Hundreds of Panamanians took to the streets on Thursday to commemorate a deadly 1964 uprising against U.S. control of the Panama Canal, burning an effigy of President-elect Donald Trump, who has hinted at retaking the vital waterway.

Violence erupted in January 1964 when U.S. forces fired on demonstrators protesting the American presence and control over the canal, resulting in over 20 Panamanian deaths. This incident, remembered annually as 'Martyrs' Day,' is seen as pivotal in transferring control of the canal to Panama in 1999.

Participants voiced defiance against recent statements by Trump suggesting potential military or economic pressure to seize control of the canal. 'The only hands that control the canal are Panamanian,' affirmed Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha.

