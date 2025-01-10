Left Menu

Macron Sets Sights on Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Lebanon following a conversation with Joseph Aoun, the newly elected Lebanese president. The visit aims to back Aoun's efforts in forming a new government capable of executing reforms vital for Lebanon's economic recovery and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-01-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 01:38 IST
Macron Sets Sights on Lebanon
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Lebanon shortly, according to an announcement from the French presidency. The decision follows a conversation Macron had with Joseph Aoun, who recently assumed the office of Lebanese president.

The Elysee highlighted in its statement the support Macron will offer Aoun in his governmental endeavors. Specifically, Macron aims to bolster efforts in creating a government that can effectively implement vital reforms.

This initiative is crucial for Lebanon as it strives to stabilize its economy and ensure national stability. France continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Lebanon's political evolution and economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025