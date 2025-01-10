Macron Sets Sights on Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Lebanon shortly, according to an announcement from the French presidency. The decision follows a conversation Macron had with Joseph Aoun, who recently assumed the office of Lebanese president.

The Elysee highlighted in its statement the support Macron will offer Aoun in his governmental endeavors. Specifically, Macron aims to bolster efforts in creating a government that can effectively implement vital reforms.

This initiative is crucial for Lebanon as it strives to stabilize its economy and ensure national stability. France continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Lebanon's political evolution and economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)