Punjab Cabinet Greenlights Historic Education Reforms
The Punjab cabinet has approved the Budget Estimates for 2025-26 and plans to introduce them in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha's Budget Session. Key reforms include amending education rules to allow economically weaker sections access to private schools, aiming to revolutionize education opportunities in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab cabinet has sanctioned the placement of the Budget Estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the upcoming Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, commencing Friday.
During a ministerial meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the council agreed that Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget on March 26.
In a landmark move, the cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, facilitating economically disadvantaged students' access to private schools and ensuring their inclusion in quality education programs alongside government schooling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
