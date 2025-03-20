Rajasthan Bill Sparks Debate Over Coaching Centre Reforms
The Rajasthan government has introduced the Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which removes age restrictions and eases compliance for coaching centres. The bill has faced criticism from the Congress, citing student stress concerns. New rules aim for transparency, with increased penalties for non-compliance but have omitted some infrastructural guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has introduced a bill seeking to regulate coaching centres, drawing criticism from the opposition Congress. The proposed legislation, known as the Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, eliminates the previous minimum age requirement of 16 years, easing several compliance measures for institutes.
The opposition argues that the removal of the age criterion might increase stress on young students, as these centres prepare them for entrance exams to prestigious institutions. Increased penalties for violations are proposed, with fines for the first offense significantly rising to Rs 2 lakh.
While some coaching institutes oppose the new regulations, others, like ALLEN Career Institute, welcome them as efforts to create a supportive learning environment. Despite easing some guidelines, the bill lacks specifications for disabled-friendly measures, sparking criticism for not addressing inclusivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
