Rajasthan Bill Sparks Debate Over Coaching Centre Reforms

The Rajasthan government has introduced a bill seeking to regulate coaching centres, drawing criticism from the opposition Congress. The proposed legislation, known as the Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, eliminates the previous minimum age requirement of 16 years, easing several compliance measures for institutes.

The opposition argues that the removal of the age criterion might increase stress on young students, as these centres prepare them for entrance exams to prestigious institutions. Increased penalties for violations are proposed, with fines for the first offense significantly rising to Rs 2 lakh.

While some coaching institutes oppose the new regulations, others, like ALLEN Career Institute, welcome them as efforts to create a supportive learning environment. Despite easing some guidelines, the bill lacks specifications for disabled-friendly measures, sparking criticism for not addressing inclusivity.

