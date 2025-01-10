White House Demands End to Venezuela's Political Harassment

The White House has issued a strong condemnation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, urging an immediate cease to his administration's reported harassment of political opposition figures.

This follows the recent detention of prominent opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, which prompted a public denunciation from a White House spokesperson.

Shortly after the White House's statement, Machado's movement reported her release from custody, suggesting mounting international pressure on Maduro's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)