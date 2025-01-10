White House Demands End to Venezuela's Political Harassment
The White House has condemned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's harassment of political opposition, following the brief detention of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The U.S. calls for an end to Maduro's intimidation tactics. Machado was reportedly released shortly after her detention.
The White House has issued a strong condemnation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, urging an immediate cease to his administration's reported harassment of political opposition figures.
This follows the recent detention of prominent opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, which prompted a public denunciation from a White House spokesperson.
Shortly after the White House's statement, Machado's movement reported her release from custody, suggesting mounting international pressure on Maduro's regime.
