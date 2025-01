Trudeau Criticizes Trump's Annexation Talk

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau challenged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about annexing Canada, dismissing it as a strategic distraction from serious trade issues.

Trudeau, speaking to CNN, emphasized the economic consequences if Trump fulfilled his pledge to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

Such tariffs, Trudeau warned, would lead to higher costs for American consumers purchasing Canadian products, affecting the market significantly.

