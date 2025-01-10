Zelenskyy and Austin Urge Trump to Maintain Support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made a final appeal to the incoming Trump administration to continue backing Ukraine against Russian aggression. Austin cautioned that halting military aid now could lead to further chaos and war, highlighting the significance of maintaining defense coalitions.

The Biden administration has prioritized military support, approving a substantial package and easing missile strike restrictions to bolster Ukraine's negotiating stance. Trump's potential shift in stance has raised concerns about America's future commitment, as allies ponder the next steps.

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group gathered to discuss the coalition's future amidst uncertainties. European leaders, like Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, are exploring their roles should US support wane. Continued cooperation is deemed essential for global security as Ukraine launches a new offensive.

