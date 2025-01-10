Congress Leader Criticizes AAP's Pandemic Response and Questions Alliance Strategy

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit condemned the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government's handling of migrants during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Dikshit alleged that individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were forcibly expelled from Delhi and left without food or water.

Addressing the media, Dikshit recounted witnessing vast numbers of people traveling on foot along the Agra highway. He further accused AAP of neglecting the issue of Jaats' inclusion in the OBC list, suggesting more proactive governmental procedures rather than mere correspondence.

Dikshit also responded to the Trinamool Congress's support for AAP, asserting that alliances are driven by AAP's limited influence outside Delhi and Punjab. Additionally, criticisms of anti-reservation sentiments were directed at Arvind Kejriwal by opposing party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)