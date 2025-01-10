Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes AAP's Pandemic Response and Questions Alliance Strategy

Congress's Sandeep Dikshit criticizes AAP over handling migrants during COVID-19, claiming people from UP and Bihar were neglected. He also questions AAP's delay in adding Jaats to OBC and critiques recent alliances. Dikshit accuses Kejriwal of showing animosity towards Bihar and UP residents and being anti-reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:57 IST
Congress Leader Criticizes AAP's Pandemic Response and Questions Alliance Strategy
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit condemned the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government's handling of migrants during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Dikshit alleged that individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were forcibly expelled from Delhi and left without food or water.

Addressing the media, Dikshit recounted witnessing vast numbers of people traveling on foot along the Agra highway. He further accused AAP of neglecting the issue of Jaats' inclusion in the OBC list, suggesting more proactive governmental procedures rather than mere correspondence.

Dikshit also responded to the Trinamool Congress's support for AAP, asserting that alliances are driven by AAP's limited influence outside Delhi and Punjab. Additionally, criticisms of anti-reservation sentiments were directed at Arvind Kejriwal by opposing party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025