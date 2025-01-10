Left Menu

AAP and BJP Spar Amid Voter Fraud Allegations as Delhi Elections Loom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) face off ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. AAP promises a big revelation about the 'Galli galoch party.' Concerns about voter fraud and irregularities were raised by AAP with the Election Commission as tensions escalate.

Updated: 10-01-2025 11:07 IST
AAP MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are embroiled in a fierce confrontation ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. AAP has announced plans to expose the BJP, which it termed the 'Galli galoch party,' in a significant revelation by Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

AAP leader and Delhi's former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, met with the Election Commission to discuss voter fraud concerns. The party flagged a considerable increase in voter registrations and deletions, hinting at a large-scale electoral discrepancy in New Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Additionally, AAP member Atishi criticized the BJP for lacking a chief ministerial candidate and a clear agenda, accusing them of merely hurling insults at Kejriwal. As election dates close in, AAP aims to maintain its stronghold, having won decisively in the previous assembly with 62 out of 70 seats.

