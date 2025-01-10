PM Modi Unveils Life's Mantra in Candid Podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights into his personal philosophy during a podcast appearance with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath. Modi articulated that his life mantra is to refrain from any wrongdoing with malicious intent, acknowledging the human propensity for error while maintaining a clear conscience.

In his conversation, he recalled a speech from when he became Chief Minister, emphasizing hard work and selflessness. Modi underscored the significance of idealism, which he deems more crucial than ideology. He highlighted historical figures like Gandhi and Savarkar as examples of differing paths with a shared ideology of freedom.

Modi spoke candidly about his unwavering stance on prioritizing the nation, viewing this commitment as the guiding principle throughout his career. Reflecting on his upbringing, he shared how challenges shaped him and motivated his policies, aimed at realizing people's aspirations through empathy-driven governance.

