PM Modi Unveils Life's Mantra in Candid Podcast

In a candid podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed his life's mantra of maintaining good intentions and prioritizing the nation. He emphasized idealism over ideology and shared insights from his upbringing, highlighting empathy-driven policies for the people's dreams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in podcast with Nikhil Kamath (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights into his personal philosophy during a podcast appearance with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath. Modi articulated that his life mantra is to refrain from any wrongdoing with malicious intent, acknowledging the human propensity for error while maintaining a clear conscience.

In his conversation, he recalled a speech from when he became Chief Minister, emphasizing hard work and selflessness. Modi underscored the significance of idealism, which he deems more crucial than ideology. He highlighted historical figures like Gandhi and Savarkar as examples of differing paths with a shared ideology of freedom.

Modi spoke candidly about his unwavering stance on prioritizing the nation, viewing this commitment as the guiding principle throughout his career. Reflecting on his upbringing, he shared how challenges shaped him and motivated his policies, aimed at realizing people's aspirations through empathy-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

