From LA Wildfires to Gaza: A Call for Global Reflection

In a poignant statement, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti addressed the devastation caused by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, urging a broader reflection on similar destruction in Gaza.

Mufti highlighted that while the LA fires resulted from environmental negligence, leading to preventable tragedy, the devastation in Gaza stemmed from what she termed a "rogue Israel government," with international observers, including some celebrities, either indifferent or complicit in the situation.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir expressed hope that the tragedy in LA would foster a deeper understanding of the profound impacts of destroying homes and lives, urging for a collective global awareness and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)