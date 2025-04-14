Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace Amidst Protests

Amid the turmoil of anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the right to peaceful demonstrations but warned against unlawful actions.

During the inauguration of a skywalk near Kolkata's Kalighat temple, she urged citizens to avoid non-religious activities in religion's name and resist provocation.

The protests over the amended Wakf law in Murshidabad turned violent, claiming three lives. Banerjee called for peace, highlighting Bengal's history of harmony. She emphasized the significance of preserving law and order while inaugurating a skywalk to facilitate access to the historic temple.

