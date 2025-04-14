Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace Amidst Protests
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, addressed the violence related to anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests. She advocated for peaceful demonstrations and urged against taking the law into one's hands or engaging in non-religious activities. Her comments followed recent unrest that resulted in casualties and injuries.
- Country:
- India
Amid the turmoil of anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the right to peaceful demonstrations but warned against unlawful actions.
During the inauguration of a skywalk near Kolkata's Kalighat temple, she urged citizens to avoid non-religious activities in religion's name and resist provocation.
The protests over the amended Wakf law in Murshidabad turned violent, claiming three lives. Banerjee called for peace, highlighting Bengal's history of harmony. She emphasized the significance of preserving law and order while inaugurating a skywalk to facilitate access to the historic temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
