Punjab Politics: A Battle Against Fearmongering

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa for falsely claiming bombs had reached Punjab, describing it as irresponsible fearmongering. Bajwa faces charges for spreading misleading information. Mann urged leaders to focus on constructive politics while dismissing Bajwa's claims as baseless and intended to incite panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly condemned recent claims by opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa regarding the presence of bombs in Punjab, accusing him of fearmongering and spreading falsehoods.

Following Bajwa's alarming statement, which alleged that '50 bombs have reached Punjab,' law enforcement took action, filing an FIR against him for endangering national unity and public safety through misleading information. Bajwa's remarks have been labeled as irresponsible and baseless by Mann, who insists they were intended to cause unnecessary panic.

In a call for more constructive political discourse, Mann urged leaders to focus on genuine issues rather than sowing seeds of terror among the public. He emphasized that neither state nor central agencies had corroborated Bajwa's claims, underscoring the necessity for accountability in political rhetoric.

