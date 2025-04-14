Punjab Politics: A Battle Against Fearmongering

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly condemned recent claims by opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa regarding the presence of bombs in Punjab, accusing him of fearmongering and spreading falsehoods.

Following Bajwa's alarming statement, which alleged that '50 bombs have reached Punjab,' law enforcement took action, filing an FIR against him for endangering national unity and public safety through misleading information. Bajwa's remarks have been labeled as irresponsible and baseless by Mann, who insists they were intended to cause unnecessary panic.

In a call for more constructive political discourse, Mann urged leaders to focus on genuine issues rather than sowing seeds of terror among the public. He emphasized that neither state nor central agencies had corroborated Bajwa's claims, underscoring the necessity for accountability in political rhetoric.

