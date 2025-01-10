Left Menu

Austria's Political Transition: Schallenberg Steps In

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Foreign Minister, has been appointed as the caretaker chancellor after Karl Nehammer resigned. This followed a failed attempt at a centrist coalition. The People's Party, currently leading the interim government, will begin coalition discussions with the newly victorious far-right Freedom Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:44 IST
Austria's Political Transition: Schallenberg Steps In
Alexander Schallenberg
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a significant political shift, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as caretaker chancellor on Friday. This move follows the resignation of Karl Nehammer, who stepped down after his bid to form a centrist coalition government failed.

The conservative People's Party (OVP) has been helming the interim government since September's parliamentary elections. The far-right Freedom Party (FPO), having emerged victorious, is now responsible for forming a new administration.

Talks between the FPO and the OVP are set to commence on Friday, as both parties seek common ground to establish a stable government moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025