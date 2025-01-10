Austria's Political Transition: Schallenberg Steps In

In a significant political shift, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as caretaker chancellor on Friday. This move follows the resignation of Karl Nehammer, who stepped down after his bid to form a centrist coalition government failed.

The conservative People's Party (OVP) has been helming the interim government since September's parliamentary elections. The far-right Freedom Party (FPO), having emerged victorious, is now responsible for forming a new administration.

Talks between the FPO and the OVP are set to commence on Friday, as both parties seek common ground to establish a stable government moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)