Austria's Political Transition: Schallenberg Steps In
Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Foreign Minister, has been appointed as the caretaker chancellor after Karl Nehammer resigned. This followed a failed attempt at a centrist coalition. The People's Party, currently leading the interim government, will begin coalition discussions with the newly victorious far-right Freedom Party.
- Country:
- Austria
In a significant political shift, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as caretaker chancellor on Friday. This move follows the resignation of Karl Nehammer, who stepped down after his bid to form a centrist coalition government failed.
The conservative People's Party (OVP) has been helming the interim government since September's parliamentary elections. The far-right Freedom Party (FPO), having emerged victorious, is now responsible for forming a new administration.
Talks between the FPO and the OVP are set to commence on Friday, as both parties seek common ground to establish a stable government moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Christian Stocker Steps Up as OVP Leader Amidst Coalition Breakdown
Coalition Talks: FPO's Herbert Kickl Extends Invitation to OVP
Austrian Foreign Minister Steps Up as Caretaker Chancellor Amid Political Uncertainty
Austrian Political Shake-Up: Schallenberg Steps In as Caretaker Chancellor
Austria's First FPO-Led Government: Challenges Ahead