Ukraine Anticipates High-Level Talks with Trump Administration

Ukraine eagerly anticipates high-level engagement with the incoming U.S. administration, aiming for a meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Kyiv's foreign ministry highlights the importance of cooperation with the U.S. and prepares for immediate post-inauguration interactions.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is poised for high-level discussions with the incoming Trump administration, according to a statement from Kyiv's foreign ministry. The nation is particularly focused on arranging a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized the crucial nature of cooperating with the United States, noting the preparations underway for immediate contacts following President Trump's inauguration.

Ukraine views these high-level interactions as essential to fostering strong bilateral relations and ensuring strategic collaboration between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

