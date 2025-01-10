Biden's Tarnished Legacy: Dimming Approval as Presidency Nears End

As President Joe Biden approaches the end of his term, a new poll reveals a dimmer view of his presidency compared to his predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Only about a quarter of U.S. adults regard Biden as a 'good' or 'great' president, according to The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research survey.

The findings underscore a tarnished legacy for Biden, with many Democrats describing his performance as mediocre. About half of the respondents described both Biden's and Trump's presidencies as 'poor' or 'terrible,' although a larger percentage find Biden's tenure average compared to Trump's.

Disappointment with Biden is particularly stark among Black and Hispanic Americans, with his approval amongst these groups dwindling since taking office. The survey highlights perceived failures in fulfilling campaign promises, economic challenges under his administration, and a shift in Biden's approval ratings that mirror those of President Richard Nixon during Watergate.

(With inputs from agencies.)