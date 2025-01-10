Left Menu

Biden's Tarnished Legacy: Dimming Approval as Presidency Nears End

As Joe Biden's presidency draws to a close, his approval ratings have dimmed. Fewer Americans rate his leadership positively compared to predecessors Trump and Obama. Biden's policies and promise-keeping are questioned, with his economic impact seen negatively by many, yet his legislative efforts are acknowledged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:38 IST
Biden's Tarnished Legacy: Dimming Approval as Presidency Nears End
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

As President Joe Biden approaches the end of his term, a new poll reveals a dimmer view of his presidency compared to his predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Only about a quarter of U.S. adults regard Biden as a 'good' or 'great' president, according to The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research survey.

The findings underscore a tarnished legacy for Biden, with many Democrats describing his performance as mediocre. About half of the respondents described both Biden's and Trump's presidencies as 'poor' or 'terrible,' although a larger percentage find Biden's tenure average compared to Trump's.

Disappointment with Biden is particularly stark among Black and Hispanic Americans, with his approval amongst these groups dwindling since taking office. The survey highlights perceived failures in fulfilling campaign promises, economic challenges under his administration, and a shift in Biden's approval ratings that mirror those of President Richard Nixon during Watergate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025