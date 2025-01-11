Left Menu

CAG Report Unveils Corruption Allegations in Delhi's Excise Policy

A recent CAG report unveiled a significant revenue loss and alleged corruption in Delhi's excise policy, implicating AAP leaders and calling into question the governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. BJP leaders have demanded accountability as the report highlights deviations, lack of transparency, and alleged kickbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:11 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted serious allegations of corruption within the Delhi government's excise policy, resulting in a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore. The report claims that members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) benefited from kickbacks, leading to significant criticism from the opposition.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has been vocal about the findings, stating that the CAG report exposes the corrupt practices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, equating the current scenario to the past investigations into former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. In echoes of earlier political battles, Tiwari emphasized the severity of the report's allegations.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao has echoed these sentiments, stating the revelations indicate a decline in AAP's governance and hinting at a potential political downfall. The report outlines failures in policy implementation, including non-transparent pricing and the improper issuance of licenses, painting a picture of mismanagement and alleged malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

