Delhi Elections Intensify: Political Heavyweights Lock Horns in Kalkaji

Congress leader Alka Lamba criticizes AAP for power-centric campaigning as election momentum builds in Delhi. Lamba highlights Congress’s connection with local issues, positioning it against AAP's Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Key electoral dates approach as parties vie for public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:18 IST
Congress leader Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi elections draw near, political friction intensifies with Congress leader Alka Lamba accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of engaging in power-driven electoral battles. She claims that while AAP is solely focused on regaining the Chief Minister's position, the Congress remains committed to addressing voter concerns.

The upcoming elections, scheduled for February 5, promise a dynamic contest, particularly in the Kalkaji constituency where Lamba faces Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from AAP and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Lamba asserts that the true decision on leadership lies with the people, as her party emphasizes local issues over power tussles.

Recently, AAP's Atishi inaugurated their Kalkaji election office, acknowledging public support amidst the race to finalize candidates. With nomination deadlines set for January 17 and withdrawals possible till January 20, the anticipation builds ahead of the February 8 vote count, as incumbent AAP strives for a third consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

