Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud Amidst Delhi Election Controversy

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convenor, accuses BJP of electoral fraud. Claims new vote applications submitted by BJP ministers and MPs. Calls for debate between BJP's expected CM candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP candidates. Assembly elections set for February 5; scrutiny and withdrawal dates specified.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arvind Kejriwal, the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched a scathing accusation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, asserting that the ruling party has resorted to 'dishonest' tactics and perpetrated 'electoral fraud.' This follows allegations from AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who earlier accused the BJP of committing 'electoral scams.'

In a press conference, Kejriwal described the allegations made by Sanjay Singh as 'extremely shocking,' highlighting applications for new votes purportedly filed from the residences of BJP cabinet ministers and MPs. Kejriwal insisted that BJP's actions reflect an acceptance of defeat, claiming that AAP workers have exposed their dishonest practices.

Furthermore, Kejriwal suggested a debate between BJP's anticipated CM candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's candidates before Delhi's electorate. He questioned Bidhuri's contributions to Delhi's development and demanded clarity on his vision for the capital. As Delhi approaches assembly elections on February 5, Kejriwal continues to challenge BJP, emphasizing transparency and accountability from its leaders.

