Left Menu

Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, AAP MLA from Ludhiana West, has died due to a possible accidental firearm discharge at his home. The incident is under investigation. Tributes poured in from political leaders mourning the loss of the dedicated public servant who served his community with commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:24 IST
Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise
  • Country:
  • India

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, a Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Ludhiana West from the Aam Aadmi Party, passed away from gunshot injuries believed to be caused by an accidental discharge of his licensed pistol, police reported on Saturday.

The unexpected incident took place at Gogi's residence late on Friday night. According to Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja, the bullet struck Gogi in the temple, prompting a rushed effort to save him at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the wake of his death, an investigation is ongoing, and a post-mortem is planned to uncover more details. Prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab AAP President Aman Arora, expressed their condolences, highlighting Gogi's deep impact and dedicated service throughout his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025