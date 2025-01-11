Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, a Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Ludhiana West from the Aam Aadmi Party, passed away from gunshot injuries believed to be caused by an accidental discharge of his licensed pistol, police reported on Saturday.

The unexpected incident took place at Gogi's residence late on Friday night. According to Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja, the bullet struck Gogi in the temple, prompting a rushed effort to save him at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the wake of his death, an investigation is ongoing, and a post-mortem is planned to uncover more details. Prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab AAP President Aman Arora, expressed their condolences, highlighting Gogi's deep impact and dedicated service throughout his career.

