Prashant Kishor's Fasting Protest: A Battle for Bihar's Aspirants

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, was discharged from a Patna hospital after his health improved. Despite this, Kishor continues his 'fast-unto-death' protest against alleged irregularities in a recent BPSC exam. Party members seek intervention from Bihar's Governor and Chief Minister to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:47 IST
Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has been discharged from a Patna hospital after his health showed signs of improvement. Despite his release, Kishor continues his 'fast-unto-death' protest, which began on January 2, in response to alleged discrepancies in a recent BPSC exam.

Kishor was initially admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday following his arrest during a prohibited dharna. He received treatment in the ICU before being transferred to a general ward. His party now calls on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene and persuade Kishor to end his fast.

A seven-member party delegation, led by working president Manoj Bharti, met with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to discuss Kishor's situation. The governor expressed concern and indicated that he would raise the matter with the chief minister to protect both Kishor's health and the interests of BPSC candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

