High-Stakes Diplomacy: Efforts to Secure Gaza Ceasefire

In a crucial diplomatic push, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after talks in Doha. The effort is part of ongoing negotiations to secure a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Reports indicate some progress in the indirect negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. Witkoff has reassured both Egyptian and Qatari mediators of the U.S.'s commitment to reaching a peaceful resolution before Trump assumes office next year.

Despite diplomatic efforts, the conflict remains deadly. The Palestinian emergency services reported multiple deaths, including women and children, following Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas operatives in Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened dramatically, with high casualty numbers and widespread displacement since the conflict began.

(With inputs from agencies.)