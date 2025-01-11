Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Hit Campaign Trail in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi is set to start his campaign for the Delhi polls on January 13 with a public meeting in Seelampur. The Congress party, under his leadership, aims to connect with the voters and gather support, especially after its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra'. Elections are scheduled for February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi elections approaching, Congress's prominent leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to commence his campaign efforts by addressing a public meet in Seelampur on January 13, as announced by the party.

In a press briefing, AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin emphasized Gandhi's influence as a representative of the people, noting his active engagement on key national issues. Gandhi's first rally in the capital, under the theme 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', is anticipated to draw a substantial crowd of supporters and party members.

The Congress party, buoyed by Gandhi's frequent interactions citywide and Devender Yadav's successful Delhi Nyay Yatra, is aiming for a comeback in the upcoming polls set for February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. The party faces tough competition from AAP's previous strong showings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

