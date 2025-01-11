Historic Diplomatic Turn: Bridging Lebanon-Syria Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Damascus on Saturday. The discussions aimed to mend strained relations by focusing on securing their shared border, a priority for both nations amid decades-long tensions.

This marked the first visit by a Lebanese prime minister to Syria in 15 years, as ties have often been rocky since their independence in the 1940s. The leaders agreed to cooperate on land and sea border demarcation and Syrian refugee repatriation, a pressing issue as nearly 800,000 Syrians are registered in Lebanon, impacting public services.

Mikati and al-Sharaa expressed hope for a positive shift in relations, with intentions to address Syrian bank deposits in Lebanon affected by its financial crisis. The visit underscores a potential pivot in regional dynamics, following tensions fueled by Syria's influence over Lebanon during the Assad era and conflicts involving Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)