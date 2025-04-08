Kiara Advani Embodies Vanesa's Essence as New Brand Ambassador

In a significant brand development, Vanesa, the high-end fragrance label for contemporary women, has appointed Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as its latest brand ambassador. This collaboration underscores Vanesa's mission to empower women, celebrating confidence and self-expression through its refined product offerings.

Advani, renowned for her grace and genuine persona, encapsulates Vanesa's ethos of elegance and individuality. Her cinematic journey mirrors the brand's principles of confidence and self-expression. Fragrance, for Advani, extends beyond mere aroma, serving as a personal signature that complements her dynamic personality with versatile, day-to-night scents.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Advani stated, "I'm ecstatic to partner with Vanesa. Confidence involves embracing one's true self, which aligns with Vanesa's celebration of individuality." Saurabh Gupta, MD & CEO of Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd., acknowledged Advani's seamless fit with Vanesa's philosophy of modern femininity and individuality. Building on a legacy initiated by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vanesa continues to resonate with self-assured women of today, blending bold style with timeless appeal.

