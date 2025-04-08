Left Menu

Kiara Advani Embodies Vanesa's Essence as New Brand Ambassador

Vanesa, a premium fragrance brand for modern women, welcomes Bollywood star Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. Known for her elegance and authenticity, Advani perfectly personifies Vanesa's philosophy of empowerment and individuality, aiming to inspire confidence and self-expression among women through a fresh and versatile fragrance collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:56 IST
Kiara Advani Embodies Vanesa's Essence as New Brand Ambassador
Bollywood Superstar Kiara Advani, the new face of Vanesa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant brand development, Vanesa, the high-end fragrance label for contemporary women, has appointed Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as its latest brand ambassador. This collaboration underscores Vanesa's mission to empower women, celebrating confidence and self-expression through its refined product offerings.

Advani, renowned for her grace and genuine persona, encapsulates Vanesa's ethos of elegance and individuality. Her cinematic journey mirrors the brand's principles of confidence and self-expression. Fragrance, for Advani, extends beyond mere aroma, serving as a personal signature that complements her dynamic personality with versatile, day-to-night scents.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Advani stated, "I'm ecstatic to partner with Vanesa. Confidence involves embracing one's true self, which aligns with Vanesa's celebration of individuality." Saurabh Gupta, MD & CEO of Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd., acknowledged Advani's seamless fit with Vanesa's philosophy of modern femininity and individuality. Building on a legacy initiated by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vanesa continues to resonate with self-assured women of today, blending bold style with timeless appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025