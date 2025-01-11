Left Menu

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam Leader Criticizes DMK Over NEET Promise

Vijay, President of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, criticized the ruling DMK for allegedly misleading the public about cancelling NEET exams during the 2021 Assembly election campaign. He accused the party of making false promises to gain power but failing to deliver once in office, citing the ongoing NEET issue.

Updated: 11-01-2025 22:11 IST
Vijay, the President of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK for their reportedly unfulfilled promise to abolish the NEET exam—a key issue during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Drawing on a famous line from an MGR film that questions prolonged deception, the actor-politician delivered a poignant critique, suggesting that Tamil Nadu's leaders excel at making empty promises to secure electoral victories. The NEET issue, according to Vijay, serves as a primary example of such deception.

He argued that despite campaign assurances to eliminate NEET, the party has now relegated authority to the central government, a move he sees as deceitful. Furthermore, during a state assembly session slated for January 2025, Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated that only the Union government could exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET obligations.

