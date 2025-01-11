Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam Leader Criticizes DMK Over NEET Promise

Vijay, the President of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK for their reportedly unfulfilled promise to abolish the NEET exam—a key issue during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Drawing on a famous line from an MGR film that questions prolonged deception, the actor-politician delivered a poignant critique, suggesting that Tamil Nadu's leaders excel at making empty promises to secure electoral victories. The NEET issue, according to Vijay, serves as a primary example of such deception.

He argued that despite campaign assurances to eliminate NEET, the party has now relegated authority to the central government, a move he sees as deceitful. Furthermore, during a state assembly session slated for January 2025, Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated that only the Union government could exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)