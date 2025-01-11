Shakeup in The Democrats: Leadership Changes Amid Political Realignment in Maldives

Hassan Latheef, the president of The Democrats, a significant opposition party in Maldives, has resigned, marking a pivotal moment for the party. This development coincides with senior leaders, Hussain Amru, Ali Azim, and Mohamed Shifaz, returning to their original political home, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), according to reports from Edition.mv.

Latheef stated his resignation was driven by the pressing importance of current political circumstances, as reported by Mihaaru News, a sister publication of Edition. However, it remains uncertain whether Latheef will exit the party or merely his leadership position, as indicated by a senior party official to Sun.mv.

The Democrats, established by former members of the MDP following internal conflicts before the September 2023 presidential elections, have recently encountered stagnation. The party failed to secure a single seat in the recent parliamentary elections, Sun.mv reported. Meanwhile, Mohamed Nasheed, who once led a faction within the MDP, has assumed the role of Secretary-General at the Climate Vulnerable Forum in 2024, representing a group of 68 countries at risk from climate change.

