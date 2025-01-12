Scott Bessent: Navigating Ethical Waters in Treasury Appointment

Scott Bessent, the investor selected by President-elect Donald Trump as a potential Treasury Secretary, has announced plans to divest from his Key Square Group hedge fund and other investments.

In a letter to the Treasury Department's ethics office, Bessent detailed his steps to "avoid any actual or apparent conflict of interest" should he be confirmed in the role. The seasoned money manager, chosen on November 23, also stated he would resign from his post at Bessent-Freeman Family Foundation.

According to the New York Times, Bessent also intends to shut down Key Square Capital Management, a firm he founded, in line with his divestment strategy. Trump's financial arrangements for his business empire during his presidency were also reiterated, highlighting a continued commitment to ethical governance.

