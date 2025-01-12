Left Menu

Scott Bessent: Navigating Ethical Waters in Treasury Appointment

Investor Scott Bessent, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump as potential Treasury Secretary, plans to divest his interests, including the closure of Key Square Capital Management, to prevent conflicts of interest. His commitment to ethical governance aligns with Trump's approach to personal business management while in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 07:55 IST
Scott Bessent: Navigating Ethical Waters in Treasury Appointment

Scott Bessent, the investor selected by President-elect Donald Trump as a potential Treasury Secretary, has announced plans to divest from his Key Square Group hedge fund and other investments.

In a letter to the Treasury Department's ethics office, Bessent detailed his steps to "avoid any actual or apparent conflict of interest" should he be confirmed in the role. The seasoned money manager, chosen on November 23, also stated he would resign from his post at Bessent-Freeman Family Foundation.

According to the New York Times, Bessent also intends to shut down Key Square Capital Management, a firm he founded, in line with his divestment strategy. Trump's financial arrangements for his business empire during his presidency were also reiterated, highlighting a continued commitment to ethical governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025