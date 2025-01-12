Financial Giants Unite: China-UK Central Bank Meeting

In a significant move to enhance financial stability and cooperation, the Governor of the People's Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, met with his counterpart from the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, in Beijing on Saturday.

The meeting, announced by China's central bank on Sunday, included discussions on the financial landscape and collaborative efforts between the two nations.

This visit occurs during British finance minister Rachel Reeves' trip to China, where she champions the revival of high-level economic discussions that have been dormant for nearly six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)